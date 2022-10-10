Ghoul Morning: Moorhead Parks Trunk or Treat

Calling all candy lovers -- but you better be prepared for long lines.

If you’re an adult and you love Halloween, you probably love everything about Halloween.

The costumes, the parties, the decorating, the seasonal recipes, the scary movies and haunted houses.

If you’re a kid and you love Halloween, it’s much simpler:

You’re in it to haul away as much candy as you can possibly carry.

So for those of you who are kids or just channeling your inner child, we have you covered this year.

Moorhead Parks and Recreation is accepting applications from area businesses, organizations and nonprofits for this year’s big Monster Mash Trunk or Treat.

It’s on Monday, October 31st, and it’s one of the biggest concentrated candy collecting locations in the region.

It started in part as a response to the pandemic, and it’s attracted about 1,000 kids and counting each year since.

The deadline to submit applications to give out candy is this coming Friday, October 15th.

With a crowd that size, Moorhead Parks and Rec’s Josie Gereszek says it’s a great way to get face time with families in the metro.

She also shared best tips for attendees hoping to score big for the candy handout.

Check out her live interview with the Morning Show’s Emily Welker on what to expect if you go, and don’t forget to take a look at some of their other Halloween events coming up this month:

Pumpkin Party Pick-up: Thursday, October 20, 3-6 pm

Memorial Park, 111 8th St N in Moorhead

Ridgewood Skate Skelebration: Tuesday, October 25, 6:30-8:30 pm

Ridgewood Park, 1818 31st St S, Moorhead

Monster Mash Trunk-or-Treat: Monday, October 31, 5-7 pm

https://www.cityofmoorhead.com/about-the-city/calendar