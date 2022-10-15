Skies Over Hogwarts begins at MSUM Planetarium

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — The MSUM Planetarium brings the community together at their sold-out stars and Hogwarts show.

People were entertained with an astronomy display and MSUM professors taught lessons on the Big Dipper, the solar system, and other fixtures in the sky.

Kids showed off costumes as well.

“We just want to you know be here to educate and have fun especially. It’s very important because there is a lot of really interesting things about space, and maybe not everybody has access to you know, a planetarium and stuff like that. But if we can be here especially in the community, we can you know be that outreach,” says Marah West.

The show continues again until October 29th and 30th.

Costumes are encouraged!

You can find tickets for next weekend and beyond by clicking here.