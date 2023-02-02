Pet Connection: Meet Lotte

A young Pittie is ready to steal your heart in this week's Pet Connection from 4 Luv of Dog Rescue

There’s just something about puppies. Everything the do is adorable. Lotte proves that immediately.

She’s a nine-week old Pittie from 4 Luv of Dog Rescue. She came to the shelter with her littermates. Some of them have already been scooped up, so you might have to act fast to snag this little furball.

Lotte has the usual puppy energy and loves to play with her siblings. But she needs lots of rest since she’s a growing pup.

She take a little while to warm up to people, but she gets along with all people, kids and other dogs.

Lotte is one of the pup players in the KVRR/4 Luv of Dog Puppy Bowl set for next week ahead of the Big Game. She’s already been training with her trusty football chew toy.

Lotte is great on video, but she’s even better meeting in real life. You can do that on Sunday, February 5th at a special Meet the Dogs VIP event with 4 Luv of Dog. That’s from 3:00-5:30 p.m. at Down Dog Studio at 3317 Fiechtner Dr. S, Fargo.

Click here for more information on the adorable pup.