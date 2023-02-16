Fergus Falls Apartment Fire Causes $80,000 in Damage, People in 6 Units Displaced

FERGUS FALLS, Minn. (KVRR) –Fire in an apartment in a 36-unit building in Fergus Falls causes $80,000 in damage.

Crew were called out just before three Thursday morning and ran into high heat and heavy smoke in the building.

Everyone was able to get out of the building safely.

Fire damage was extensive but contained to the single unit.

People in five other units were displaced due to smoke damage.

They are getting help from the Red Cross.