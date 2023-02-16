Pet Connection: Meet Roxii Again

Roxii is recovered from surgery and ready to find a home in this week's Pet Connection
Adam Ladwig,

 

We have an energetic, curious girl joining us for Pet Connection this week. We featured her last summer, but she wasn’t ready to find a new home yet because she was recovering from surgery to repair ligaments on her knees.

This morning, she’s healed up and ready for a forever home.

Our friends at the Humane Society of the Lakes in Detroit Lakes reintroduce us to Roxii. If she’s the girl for you, click here to find more info.

