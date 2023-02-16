Pet Connection: Meet Roxii Again

Roxii is recovered from surgery and ready to find a home in this week's Pet Connection

We have an energetic, curious girl joining us for Pet Connection this week. We featured her last summer, but she wasn’t ready to find a new home yet because she was recovering from surgery to repair ligaments on her knees.

This morning, she’s healed up and ready for a forever home.

Our friends at the Humane Society of the Lakes in Detroit Lakes reintroduce us to Roxii. If she’s the girl for you, click here to find more info.