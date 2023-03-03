LIVE: Spring Into Action At The Sportsmen’s Show

Spring's officially only 3 weeks away. That might be just enough time to get what you need to make it a great one this year.

Spring seems to be taking its sweet time getting to the metro, but you can get a foretaste at the Fargodome this weekend.

The Red River Valley Sportsmen’s Show is up and running and it’ll get your imagination about outdoor recreation season running, too.

This year, they’ve got campers like you’ve never seen before, Amish-made saunas, hunting and fishing gear, and of course, the ever-popular trout pond.

The Morning Show’s Emily Welker joined the Sportsmen’s Show’s Barry Cenaiko to explore the top attractions, learn what’s new and different this year, and get the inside scoop on how to get prepped for outdoor recreation season before spring starts in earnest.

https://www.fargosportshow.com/