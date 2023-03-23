LIVE: The Nice Thing About Ice

You don't have to put your fun on the ice just because it's still cold outside.

Sick of all the ice outside?

There’s one way to make it fun while we wait for spring to hit.

This weekend, you can catch young athletes taking a spin on the ice at the Moorhead Sports Center for the Moorhead Ice Show.

Coaches say it’s a great way to get kids active who may not be into team sports.

Nationally ranked skater Maxim Naumov will also be performing.

Figure skating coordinator Dawn Franklin joined the Morning Show to talk with Emily Welker about what goes into the show, what the young athletes get out of it, and what keeps her coming back year after year.

https://www.cityofmoorhead.com/Home/Components/News/News/6864/17?backlist=%2F