Pet Connection: The Fat Cat Room

We have two party crashers barging their way into this week's Pet Connection

We have two party crashers barging their way into this week’s Pet Connection.

We take you to the Fat Cat room at the Humane Society of the Lakes in Detroit Lakes.

That’s where we find Helix. He’s in his second stint at the shelter. He was adopted out, but came back after four years.

He’s a sweet kitty who needs a bit of time to warm up to new people.

He also has a friend in the Fat Cat Room, Cheddar, who crashed the Pet Connection party.

Cheddar is over 17 pounds, but is on a diet plan to slim down.

He came into the shelter with his sister, Maxine. She’s featured in this week’s video, but she has already been adopted.

Helix and Cheddar are still looking for good homes, though!

Click here to learn more about them.