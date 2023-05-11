You Want To Feel What Love Is? These Students Can Show You

Their love of music got them on stage with a major music act. KVRR's Brian Barrett was there.

FARGO — Some local singers got to take the stage with an iconic stadium rock band last night and help them sing their biggest hit.

The kids of Sheyenne High School are waking up after a dream-come-true night on stage in which they played the biggest concert of their lives alongside Foreigner.

Their voices ringing in the familiar chorus, “I wanna know what love is, I want you to show me,” the Sheyenne High School Choir helped electrify the crowd.

And these high school seniors were ecstatic to do so.

“It was so exciting, I have never been to a concert before, so it is my first concert,” said senior Paige Holbrook. “Being able to sing on stage with a famous rock group is truly amazing. I have never felt so ecstatic in my life.”

This experience was just a taste of what some of these choir students want to do going forward.

“It was incredibly inspiring,” said senior Andrew Scheissel. “I myself want to be a professional musician one day and to me it was a really, really captivating experience, it made me want to perform more, it made me want to continue pursuing the music that I love to do so much.”

And he has an inspiring message for young musicians trying to pursue a music career.

“Always take opportunities that you would never think that you would take normally and just try everything essentially. Do everything to fulfill the dreams you want to do.”

If you missed Foreigner Wednesday night, their next stop will be at the Treasure Island Resort & Casino in Welch, Minnesota this Friday.