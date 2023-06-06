GoFundMe Started for Family of Fargo Fire Victims

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A GoFundMe account has been started for the family of two people killed in a Fargo apartment fire.

27-year-old Adrian Zamarron Tellez and his 3-year-old daughter, Serenity, were found in their second floor apartment that was on fire on Friday afternoon.

The fundraiser says Serenity died of smoke inhalation on Friday.

Her dad died the next day at Regions Hospital Burn Center in St. Paul.

They are asking for support in covering hospital and funeral expenses.

We have a link to the fundraiser here.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.