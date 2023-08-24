LIVE: Pet Connection: Meet Uncle

See, he's already part of your family. It's right there in his name!

FARGO — They say good things come in small packages, and dogs don’t come a whole lot smaller than Uncle the Chihuahua.

He’s still at puppy at only seven months old, but he’s already picked up some great manners.

He’s got a very laid back disposition for a breed that’s widely understood to be prone to anxiety, and in spite of being in in a new place like a TV Studio for his pet connection appearance, he only barked a handful of times.

He’s good on a leash and has picked up other good habits too like going outside to go potty, and playing with toys instead of destroying other people’s belongings.

He likes to travel and to play and he has a ton of energy, but he’s still a good listener.

And, if you already have dogs, he gets along with other canines too.

If Uncle might be the new family member you need, check out his profile and fill out an application at this link: