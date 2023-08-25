LIVE: Helping Make History with Shane Balkowitsch

BISMARCK — A world-famous photographer from North Dakota is inviting you to help him make photography history next month.

Bismarck-based Shane Balkowitsch is doing a demonstration of his historic wet-plate photography technique at the Ellendale Opera House next month.

It’s a labor-intensive technique that dates back to the Civil War.

It involves developing the image on a plate of glass in colloidal silver.

And he’ll draw the names of five people out of his bowler hat to take their portrait.

Some of his prints of native people of the United States and his books of the same will also be for sale at the event.

Proceeds go to the American Indian College Fund, and to the Ellendale Opera House.

For more information on the September 23rd event:

https://www.facebook.com/events/1352767441945434/?ref=newsfeed