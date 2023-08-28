LIVE: NDSU Chamber Music Festival

FARGO — It’s starting to sound a lot like a chance to experience something new and beautiful at the Plains Art Museum and at NDSU.

NDSU’S Chamber Music Festival is going on there Monday and Tuesday.

It features NDSU student musicians and alums, as well as guest artists like Grace Park.

Park, along with NDSU professor Tyler Wottrich, stopped by to perform a sample piece from the festival.

Park performed her part on a special Guarneri violin, worth somewhere in the millions of dollars.

The instrument dates back to the year 1717.

They also sat down for a live chat with Adam to talk about the music of the festival, why chamber music can have a special intensity that bigger ensembles can’t offer, and what makes Park’s violin so special beyond simple antiquity.

Monday, August 28 at 7:30 PM, NDSU Beckwith Recital Hall

Tuesday, August 29 at 12:00 Noon, Plains Art Museum

Tuesday, August 29 at 7:30 PM, NDSU Beckwith Recital Hall

https://bestthingsnd.com/event/ndsu-chamber-music-festival-2023-08-28-fargo-nd.html