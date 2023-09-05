LIVE: Making Your Mark On Fargo’s Book Scene

The Design-a-Bookmark contest is back for the 14th year.

FARGO — Fargo public librarians are asking for your kid to make their mark.

And they want them to do it just in time for the start of the new school year.

It’s the fourteenth annual Design-a-Bookmark competition, and it’s open now through Saturday, September 30th.

There are only a couple of rules: no 3-D images, and no copyrighted characters.

The winner gets their design printed and distributed by the library.

Kids can compete in the five and under category, the six through eight category, and the nine to twelve category.

There are also divisions for teen and adult artists.

Librarians Lauren Johnson and Amber Emery joined the Morning Show for a live interview about why visuals are so important in getting kids connected with books, why some kids come back year after year for the contest, and what books they remember loving as a kid and how it kept them reading for fun to this day.

https://fargond.gov/news-events/city-news-room/post-detail?id=64ef44c475bd324055786b99