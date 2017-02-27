Two More Stores Close at West Acres, Brings Total Number of Closures to 11

In 2015, the mall saw an end to Radio Shack, Ole and Lena’s Pizza and TGI Friday’s.
In 2016, more closures followed, including Aeropostale and Taco John’s.
When 2017 rolled around, it was announced six more stores had called it quits with specialty stores like Family Christian Bookstore and Simply Mac, along with clothing stores The Limited, New York and Company and now, Wet Seal.
Perhaps one of the biggest losses is Sears, which is considered one of the mall’s anchor stores with Macy’s, JC Penny and Herberger’s.
JCPenny announced on Friday they are closing 140 stores nationwide but what stores and what locations those are will not be released until the middle of March.
Wet Seal, Family Christian Store and Sears are still in the process of moving out, but there has not been an announcement made as to what new business will be moving in.
The spaces of the former TGI Friday’s, Taco John’s, Ole and Lena’s Pizza, Simply Mac, Aeropostale and The Limited all remain empty.
Radio Shack’s former space is currently housing Evereve on a temporary basis as their current space, also located in the West Acres Mall, is being remodeled.
Within the last two weeks, the former space of New York and Company has been remodeled.
On February 20th, local artist Emily Williams-Wheeler and West Acres announced a first of its kind pop-up working art studio.
Williams-Wheeler will showcase her work and interact with guests in showing them how she develops and creates her works.
