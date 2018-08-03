LIVE: Alpacas At KVRR!

Alpacas Join Us Ahead Of 2018 Fiber Arts Festival

Chris Armbrust with the Fiber Arts Festival brings her Alpacas Oodles and Noodles out to chat with Adam ahead of the 2018 festival.

There will be plenty of wool, yarn, handmade toys, blankets, and clothing, along with demonstrations showing you how to use all those materials.

Animals will be there too! You can find alpacas, sheep, and even a buffalo over the course of the two day event.

The Fiber Arts Festival runs from 9-5 on Saturday August 4th and 10-4 on Sunday, August 5th at the Hartl Building at the Red River Valley Fairgrounds.

There’s no admission charge and parking is free.

