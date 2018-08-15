App of the Week: PetSmooch

If your dog had opposable thumbs, he'd already be on social media.
Emily Welker,

But if he was on social media — your dog would be tweeting #walks, #rubs and #treats @you all day long. So it’s probably a good thing Fido and Fluffy need you to create a social media account for them.

Famous animals like Fiona the Hippo already have theirs, thanks to the hard work of their loving keepers. So why not be a great pet parent and create one for your faithful companion too, with the help of Francie Black in today’s App of the Week?

