Tech Tip Today: Ripl Desktop

Don't be a lone voice crying out into the wilderness.
Emily Welker,

Did you ever work hard to craft a great social media post, agonize over the perfect photo or video clip, choose your words with care… and then sit back to hear crickets chirping as not a single soul commented or appeared to even read your masterpiece?

You don’t have to feel like you’re a voice crying out into the lonely wilderness anymore. Let Francie Black show you how to boost your engagement with this week’s Tech Tip Today.

