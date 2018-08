Ask Danny: Energy-Saving Tips

Summer's winding down. Don't let your energy bills wind up.

We had a significant cool-down from our recent high-80s, low-90s August temperatures over the weekend, and with summer 2018 in its final weeks, the lower temperatures are only going to become more frequent soon enough.

That means it’s time to make sure your home is as energy-efficient as it can be before fall hits us all. Let Danny Lipford teach you a few tricks in this week’s Ask Danny.