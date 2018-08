App of the Week: Keepsafe VPN

Don't expose your personal anything.

You wouldn’t head out in the morning to grab a cup of coffee with your fly unzipped or your blouse gaping open.

But there you are, sitting there in the coffee shop, using your smartphone.

Exposed.

Don’t expose your personal data when you use public Wi-Fi.

Hide it and keep it safe with Francie Black’s help in the App of the Week.