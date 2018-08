Tech Tip Today: Voice Assistant

A good assistant should go with you wherever you go.

Personal voice assistants can be great — especially when you set yours to have that charming British accent — but when you have to bid goodbye to the help as your turn to your computer screen, you can feel a little bereft.

That’s where Francie Black comes in. Let her show you how to get a personal voice assistant on your personal computer, in this week’s Tech Tip Today.