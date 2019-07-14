Firefighters Battle Massive Fire At Apartment Complex In 90 Degree Heat

No injuries are reported

Courtesy: GoFundMe

MANDAN, ND — Firefighters battling a large apartment fire in Mandan in sweltering heat.

Crews were called this afternoon to the fire at the 42-unit apartment near Mandan Middle School.

The roof of the structure is gone.

Several cats have been found alive in the building.

Deputy Mandan Police Chief Lori Flaten says firefighters were not lasting long in the 90 degree heat and were calling for additional crews.

It was not immediately clear how many people lived in the building.

The Red Cross is helping those displaced by the fire.