Man Shows Gun At McDonald’s Drive-Thru And Says: “Give me all your money. Just kidding.”

Crookston Police Are Investigating

CROOKSTON, MN — Police in Crookston say a man pulled up to the drive-thru at McDonalds, showed a gun and said, “Give me all your money. Just kidding.”

Crookston Police are not laughing.

They say although the driver implied the incident was a joke, his actions are still criminal and he could be charged.

It happened around 7:30 Monday night.

The man was driving a gray SUV and had a female passenger who appeared to be between 30 and 40.

He is a white male in his early 20’s, skinny with lighter colored hair.

After they got their order, they drove off.

Anyone with information about the driver is asked to contact police in Crookston.