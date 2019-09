Fire Crews at Business Fire in Moorhead

Workers evacuated in a.m. blaze.

Fire crews are on scene at a fire that broke out at the Pactiv Corporation building Thursday morning around 7 a.m.

Workers were evacuated from the building, and firefighters appeared to have the fire under control as of about 8:30 that morning.

It’s unclear yet what started the fire, but investigators are working to determine the cause.

This is a breaking news story.

Check back for further developments as they emerge.