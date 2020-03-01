St. Cloud Bar Owner Accused Of Setting Fire

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — The owner of a historic St. Cloud bar has been arrested on suspicion of intentionally setting fire to the business.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives says 40-year-old Andrew Welsh, of St. Joseph, is being held in the Stearns County Jail on suspicion of arson.

Welsh is accused of setting the February 17 blaze that destroyed the Press Bar and Parlor, a century-old establishment in downtown St. Cloud.

He has not been officially charged.

Attempts to reach Welsh at the jail were unsuccessful.