Fire Destroys House And Shed Near Gardner, North Dakota

Red Cross is helping with temporary housing

GARDNER, N.D. — Fire destroys a house and shed near Gardner, North Dakota, about 30 minutes north of Fargo.

The call came in around 3 o’clock Tuesday afternoon and crews from Gardner, Hunter and Fargo responded.

Three people live in the house and were home when the fire started.

They were able to get out safely.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

