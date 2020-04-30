Governor Walz Extends Stay-at-Home Order in Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn.–Gov. Tim Walz is extending Minnesota’s Stay-at-Home order through May 18.

Walz made the announcement during a press conference on Thursday saying, “There’s more work to be done, and we need to keep this virus at a simmer, not a boil. Our action today prioritizes the safety of Minnesotans while taking cautious, strategic steps toward getting people safely back to work.”

The extension of the order will slow the spread of COVID-19 while slowly building herd immunity. It will also allow the state to increase PPE reserves, further prepare the health care system and gradually allow more Minnesotan’s return to work.

Starting May 4, retail and other non-critical businesses can begin offering curbside pick-up.

Minnesotans are encouraged to wear face masks when in public and screen for symptoms regularly.

This is the second time Walz has extended the Stay-at-Home order.

