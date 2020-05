Alabama At Bluestem In Moorhead Postponed

MOORHEAD, Minn. — This probably will not come as a surprise to you.

Alabama’s 50th Anniversary Tour stop at Bluestem Ampitheater in Moorhead scheduled for Saturday, June 6 is being postponed.

The new date is yet to be determined.

If you have a ticket to the show hold on to it and it will be honored on the new show date.

If you have any questions or concerns you can reach out to Tickets300.