Guns N’ Roses Postpones 2020 Tour Including Fargo Stop

FARGO, N.D. — Guns N’ Roses fans you probably knew this was coming.

The legendary rock band is postponing its 2020 tour due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

They were set to come to Fargo on August 23 and rock the Fargodome.

A new date has yet to be determined and you should hang on to your tickets.