Pet Connection: Meet Arlo

Arlo is a one-year-old tabby cat looking for someone to cuddle

This week we’ve got a cool cat who just wants someone to call his own.

Our friend Heather Klefstad with Homeward Animal Shelter introduces us to Arlo.

Arlo is a one-year-old tabby cat looking for someone to cuddle.

Click here for more info on Arlo.

Also, our friendly boy Onyx still needs a home! We featured the pittie on Pet Connection Last Week from Circle of Friends Animal Shelter in Grand Forks.

As of this morning he’s been there 37 days. That’s way too long to go without a loving home.

Onyx can by shy at first, but becomes loving as heck when he warms up to you. Find out more about him by clicking here.