Frazee Girl To Hold Fundraiser To Support Cancer Foundation

She will be collecting "pit-stop" donations for a foundation called "Stand By Me"

FRAZEE, Minn. — Soon to be 13-year-old Sophia Strand of Frazee, Minnesota is making changes to her “Cupcakes for Cancer” fundraiser due to COVID-19.

She will be collecting “pit-stop” donations for a foundation called “Stand By Me” started by Thad and Kristin Helmers of Frazee.

It helps families with children battling cancer to pay their bills.

“They help families with kids who have cancer, 18 and under. Pay payments like a car payment a mortgage payment,” said Sophia.

Sophia hopes to raise $1,300 on June 13 in honor of her 13th birthday two days later.

She’ll be collecting money at the Frazee Fire Department between 8 am and noon during the citywide garage sale.

Last year, she raised close to $7,000 for charity.