Pet Connection: Meet Lemon & Lime

12-Week-Old Kittens Want Someone To Play With

If you want a shot of excitement in your life, Lemon and Lime are where it’s at. They’re 12-week-old kittens with a lot of energy and a lot of cuddles to give.

They join us this week for Pet Connection from Homeward Animal Shelter.

If you think they’re the kitties for you, click here for more info.

Rhonda joined us last week from the Humane Society of Otter Tail County.

She’s still looking for a home! She’s a mellow kitty who will really warm up to you once she gets to know you.

Click here for more info about her.