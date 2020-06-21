Minnesota & North Dakota Add More COVID-19 Deaths

Minnesota has 8 more COVID-19 related deaths.

The total is now at 1,380.

All 8 deaths are residents of long term care facilities in and around the Twin Cities.

Over the last 24 hours, the state has another 453 positive cases.

The number of patients in ICU’s is at 160, the lowest the state has seen since April.

A Stutsman County, North Dakota man in his 60’s has died of COVID-19. He had underlying health conditions.

That puts North Dakota’s death toll from the virus at 77.

The state is reporting 37 more cases, 20 of those in Cass County.

More than 2,900 people have recovered.

South Dakota health officials are reporting 72 new cases of the coronavirus, boosting the total number of positive tests to nearly 6,300.

The number of deaths remains unchanged at 81.

Nearly 5,400 people have recovered from COVID-19.