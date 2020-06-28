COVID-19 By The Numbers For Our Region

North Dakota, South Dakota & Minnesota

Minnesota has eight new coronavirus deaths including a person in their 80’s in the northern Minnesota county of Koochiching.

The state is reporting another 523 cases of COVID-19.

Nearly 31,000 people have recovered from the virus.

A Cass County woman in her 80’s has died of COVID-19 bringing North Dakota’s death toll to 79.

The county has 15 of the state’s 37 new positive cases in the past 24 hours.

Nearly 3,500 people have tested positive since the pandemic began and around 3,100 have recovered.

South Dakota is reporting no new deaths but another 55 cases of COVID-19.

There are currently around 800 active cases across the state.

75 people with the virus are being treated in hospitals.