COVID-19 By The Numbers For Sunday, July 12, 2020

Three more people around the Twin Cities have died with COVID-19.

Minnesota’s death toll has now surpassed 1,500.

The state has another 715 cases of the virus.

That puts the daily positive rate at 5.4%.

There are currently 251 COVID-19 patients in the hospital, 123 of whom are in the ICU.

North Dakota ends the week with another 92 cases of the virus.

The top spots include Cass and Burleigh counties with 21 each followed by Grand Forks with 16.

The daily positive test rate is 2%.

38 people are being treated for the virus in hospitals.

South Dakota has 45 new cases of the coronavirus.

The state’s death toll remains at 109.

South Dakota has 868 active cases.

A total of 53 patients are currently hospitalized, down 12 since Saturday.