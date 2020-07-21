Mandatory Masks Coming To Minnesota?

Gov. Walz will announce the next steps in the state's response to COVID-19 Wednesday afternoon

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Gov. Tim Walz says he is close to announcing a decision on whether to require people across Minnesota to wear face masks as a way to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

He will announce the next steps in the state’s response to COVID-19 Wednesday afternoon.

Last week Walz said that he is “seriously considering” requiring face coverings across the state.

The Democratic governor was trying to get Republican lawmakers to support such a requirement, hoping to have the action made by the Legislature rather than by executive order.

But he says “they’re not willing to do it.”

He says businesses have been telling his administration that they support a mask requirement.

If you are flying through Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport you will be required to wear a face mask to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Metropolitan Airports Commission approved the resolution Monday and it takes effect next Monday.

The rule applies to all public spaces at the airport, including outdoor locations where people cannot reliably maintain at least 6 feet of physical distance from others.

There are exceptions for people who cannot wear a mask for reasons of health, safety or disability, and for eating and drinking.

Children 2 years and younger or unaccompanied minors 12 or younger are also excluded.