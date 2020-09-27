Parents Alerted That Lincoln Elementary Staff Member Has COVID-19

FARGO, N.D. — Lincoln Elementary is notifying parents that the school has another positive COVID-19 case.

A staff member has it and was in contact with students and staff.

No students were identified as close contacts.

A student did test positive around 10 days ago.

Read the full letter below.

Greetings Lincoln parents/guardians,

On September 27, Lincoln received information that a Lincoln staff member had tested positive for COVID-19. This staff member had been in contact with students and staff. School administration developed a list of close contacts of potential exposure. Though there were no students identified to be close contacts, there were some staff that were identified as close contacts.

The Fargo Public Schools Smart Restart Plan, including further recommended protocols for positive COVID-19 scenarios and additional community resources, can be found online at www.fargo.k12.nd.us/SmartRestart.

Together, through our diligent efforts to follow recommended individual and collective health and safety protocols, we can limit the further transmission of COVID-19 at Lincoln.

Sincerely,

Principal Megan Kiser