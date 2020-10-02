LIVE: Planning to Stop Voter Interference in Its Tracks

As if you didn't have enough to worry about with covid at the polls.

Cass County elections officials are preparing with local law enforcement as new concerns emerge over potential voter interference in the upcoming presidential election.

Cass County auditor Mike Montplaisir said most of the calls from worried members of the public have so far focused on whether mailing your ballot in can be done securely and get to elections officials in time.

Nationwide, worries about on-site voter intimidation are also emerging.

Montplaisir said poll workers are being trained to deal with potential safety concerns, and are prepared to call in law enforcement if they see any illegal activity or voters report it.

It is a crime to interfere with the voting process.

That includes campaigning nearby on election day.

Montplaisir said that since Cass County is opening up voting early, it should give you plenty of opportunities to cast your vote without incidents or crowds.

He’s hopeful there won’t be any disturbances at the polls, although poll workers in the past have had to step in to warn people there are limits to what you can and can’t do at a polling place.

If you show up wearing campaign attire, you’ll be asked to leave and change, he said.

You should also check the rules posted in polling places like the Fargodome or the Civic Center that prohibit firearms or any other weapons.

You can also request an absentee ballot. Some of those have already started to arrive at voters’ homes.

They can be dropped off at the ballot box at the Cass County courthouse, or you can mail them in, Montplaisir said. So far, they’re not seeing any delays with mail service locally.

For more information, check out the link, here:

www.casscountynd.gov/elections