Minnesota U.S. Senate Candidate In Quarantine

EAGAN, Minn. — U.S. Senate candidate Jason Lewis is in quarantine and getting tested again for COVID-19.

A campaign spokesperson says the former Minnesota congressman was in contact with a person who has tested positive for the virus.

They say Lewis is feeling fine and has no symptoms.

All campaign staffers who were in contact with Lewis since Monday are also self-quarantining and will be tested.

Lewis tested negative last week after greeting President Trump as he got off Air Force One in Minneapolis last Wednesday.