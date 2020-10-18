Sprinkler Prevents Apartment Fire From Spreading

FARGO, N.D. — A sprinkler system is credited with saving an apartment building from a fire.

It was reported just after midnight in a unit at 414 11th Street North in Fargo.

Firefighters arrived to find the unit filled with smoke and a burned mattress and coverings.

They say the sprinkler system prevented it from spreading to other parts of the apartment or building.

The person living there got out safely.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

A damage estimate is not known at this time.