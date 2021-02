Man And Young Boy In St. Paul Burn Unit After Fire in Fergus Falls

FERGUS FALLS, Minn. — A man and 2-year-old boy are in a burn unit in St. Paul after a house fire in Fergus Falls Sunday afternoon.

The man has been identified as 26-year-old William Anderson.

Smoke was coming from the upper floor windows of the house when police and fire crews arrived.

Authorities say the cause of the fire was determined to be a child playing with a lighter in the bedroom where the blaze started.