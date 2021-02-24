Governor Walz to Discuss Path Forward for Vaccinating Minnesotans

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz will announce Thursday the next priority groups to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

According to health officials, nearly 42% of Minnesota seniors have had at least the first dose.

Walz will wait until 70% of senior citizens get the COVID-19 vaccine before expanding eligibility.

Earlier this week, Walz said he was considering whether to expand eligibility after 60 percent of people ages 65 and older had gotten a shot.

Some senators pushed back and said all seniors should be prioritized first, leading Walz’s health commissioner to defend the governor’s plans.

He has not said which groups he would prioritize.

Everyone from grocery store clerks to food production workers and younger Minnesotans with medical conditions have said they should be put next in line.

Minnesota is likely to see a large increase in doses over the next several weeks because of manufacturing gains at Pfizer and Moderna.