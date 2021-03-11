Pet Connection: Meet Diamond, Cayenne & Neo

Cats. Dogs. Adoption. Fostering. We've got you fully covered this week.

One shelter needs your help more than ever.

4 Luv of Dog Rescue needs foster homes so badly, they’re having to turn dogs away right now.

They’re a mainly foster-bases rescue.

Due to a limit on the number of people they can safely have in their shelter during COVID, they can’t keep as many dogs there either.

They need as many people as possible to sign up to foster dogs.

The rescue pays for all the food, bedding and toys for a foster dog.

All you need to do is give them a loving home where they can thrive.

We had them on last week, showed adorable video of foster dogs, and told you how easy it is.

And they haven’t had any new foster sign-ups this week.

That’s disappointing.

You could be the difference for dogs in need.

Check out how simple it is to be that difference. Click here to find out.

So you know what, we’re rolling it back again with 4 Luv of Dog. We’re gonna show you just how sweet their foster dogs can be.

And you never know, you might want to take this gem home with your permanently.

This week, meet Diamond. She’s a 3 1/2-year-old Pit Bull mix, and she is one of the most stoic dogs you’ll ever meet.

She’s been with the rescue about seven month. She came to them very sick but she’s healthy now.

She is great with other dogs, but isn’t the best around cats. She prefers to just lay around the house.

She’s a truly unique dog who would love a good home. Click here to find out more about her.

As they like to say on informercials, “But wait, there’s more!”

We’ve got a second brand new Pet Connection for you this week.

A pair of brothers are looking for a place to cause some kitty mischief together.

Meet the adorable pair of Cayenne and Neo.

They are the last of their litter left at the Humane Society for the Lakes. They’re a bonded pair who would love a home together.

They’d be good with other cats, and with time could get used to kids or dogs.

But they’d love a good home with plenty of toys to play with together.

If Cayenne and Neo look like your next cool cats, check them out here.