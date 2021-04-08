Pet Connection: Meet Zadie

Zadie's Pups Have All Found Homes. Now It's Her Turn

Zadie is looking for a good home just like her pups had. The 2 1/2 Year-Old Pit Bull came to the Humane Society of the Lakes with five three-day-old puppies.

They all found homes. Now Zadie needs hers.

She is super happy and loves running around and playing with a durable toy.

She does need to be introduced to other animals and children carefully. Some extra training might not hurt.

But she’ll be there for you for a nice long walk, and loves to play fetch.

If Zadie is the girl for you, click here to find out more.

Last week’s lovable senior with the energy of a puppy has a new home this morning!

And his new human shared some lovely video of him with us.

The 13-year-old Bert joined us last week from 4 Luv of Dog Rescue.

One of Bert’s new owners’ Anna, tells us she first saw his profile last week and became interested. She says, quote, “And by interested I mean I immediately fell in love and definitely wanted to adopt him.”

Bert is enjoying life with his new sister, another black lab named Gabby. He got a pup cup treat for the very first time. Anna tells us she needs to adopt another dog with Bert and name it Ernie. Congrats, Bert. We wish you all the happiness and pup cups you can get.