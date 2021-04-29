Pet Connection: Meet Nyx

Get your fix of cute with Nyx.

This time of year there’s something about the weather that just energizes you.

And getting outside to enjoy it is much better with an animal friend.

So this week, we’re bringing you a critter who’s got just as much spunk, sparkle and sweetness as the wonderful spring weather.

Not to mention, she’s just as pretty.

Nyx is a five-year-old terrier cross with a ton of personality, energy and charm.

She likes to talk, likes to cuddle, likes car rides and snuggling in bed.

She’s the big personality at Homeward Animal Shelter, according to Homeward’s Heather Klefstad.

She’s so full of affection, in fact, she doesn’t want to share her forever person or family with any other pets.

She’s also a handy size, with a medium build that’s highly versatile for almost any pet owner.

If you want to share your spring with a girl who’ll put a real spring in your step, check out her profile, below.

Also, don’t forget to take a look at their spay and neuter fundraiser online.

The shelter was forced to cancel their annual Spay-ghetti and No Balls fundraiser due to the ongoing pandemic.

So, if you give online, it can help reduce the number of unwanted kittens and puppies in the region, and go a long way toward making sure pets like Nyx find their forever homes.

https://www.homewardonline.org/available-pets/available-dogs/

https://interland3.donorperfect.net/weblink/weblink.aspx?name=E341121&id=50