LIVE: ShopND.com

Let's be honest, Amazon doesn't need our support. But they do.

Local business owners are primed to give Amazon Prime Day a run for its money.

That’s after a new project called ShopND.com launches online.

The project provides one-stop online shopping for consumers that showcases local, North-Dakota based small businesses, all in one marketplace.

The idea came about with and is funded by the Covid relief Cares Act.

The UND Small Business Development Center’s Gregory Syrup says it’s a great way for small businesses in the state to get big exposure.

He Zoomed in live with the Morning Show’s Emily Welker to talk about the surge of interest from both businesses and consumers in the project, who can join the online marketplace, and why it’s a way to get your products to possible go global.