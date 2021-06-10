LIVE: Unglued at the Summer Craft Fest

Beer, crafts, and live in-studio appearances are back again on the Morning Show!

It’s the first fully-vaccinated, CDC-guideline-approved, social-distancing-free live, in-studio event in more than a year for the Morning Show, and boy is it right up our alleys.

One of our favorite returning guests, Unglued’s Ashley Morken, brought us crafts, beer, beer-related crafts, locally-produced candy, tequila, and more goodies to get us ready for this weekend’s Summer Craft Fest.

It’s been on hold for more than a year, but now, Unglued is partnering this Sunday with Drekker Brewing Company in Fargo for the big event, where you can sip local craft beer and shop both outdoors and indoors for fine handcrafted arts and other goods from local makers.

Besides the delicious brews from Drekker, she also brought beautiful handmade paper products from Hawkes Homestead in New Rockford, N.D., which is among the many goodies you can pick up yourself if you head over to Brewhalla this weekend.

Morken taught the Morning Show’s Emily Welker how to make a beer-label-art coaster, and Adam Ladwig how to mix a delicious, beer-based summer shandy.

She also whipped up a beer-can citronella candle, perfect for keeping the bugs off while you enjoy your crafts and beer outdoors.

For more information:

Drekker/Unglued Summer Craft Market

Sunday, June 13th

12-6 PM

Brewhalla

1666 1st Avenue North

Fargo