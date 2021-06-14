LIVE: New Food Bank CEO Set to Deal with New Crisis in Higher Food Prices

You could say it's out of the frying pan, into the fire for food banks around the region.

2020 was a year unlike any other for the Great Plains Food Bank.

Virtually overnight, it seemed, they saw a 40% increase in need for help, brought on by layoffs and other pressures the pandemic brought to bear.

That’s finally started to ease up, according the Food Bank’s Jared Slinde.

Now, though, inflation is causing food prices to rise, across all kinds of products.

That’s making it harder for food pantries across the county to keep people fed.

It’s all happened just in time for the food bank’s new CEO to take over.

Steve Sellent, the organization’s CEO of the past 31 years, is stepping down July 1st.

Their current president, Melissa Sobolik, is stepping in to fill the gap.

And she’s going to have a lot on her plate, as Slinde explains.

He Zoomed in live with the Morning Show to talk with us about the fresh challenges they’re facing in keeping people fed throughout the region.