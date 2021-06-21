Walk-In And Mobile Clinics Offer Several Chances to get COVID-19 Vaccine

FARGO, N.D. — Fargo Cass Public Health is changing its COVID-19 vaccine walk-in clinic starting Tuesday, July 6th.

The clinic will operate between noon and 6 on Tuesdays and both Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson shots will be available.

Clay County Public Health’s walk-in is Wednesday from 1-5 and Thursday from 9-1 at the Family Service Center.

In Grand Forks, Public Health is holding a number of mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinics in the county.

They will be at UND’s Pollard Athletic Center parking lot Tuesday morning from 7 to 11 and then at Thompson Northdale Oil parking lot from 5 to 8.

They will be giving the one-shot Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

Here is the complete list:

Tuesday, June 22, 7 a.m. – 11 a.m. (weekly event)

UND’s Pollard Athletic Center (formerly HPC) parking lot, 2419 2nd Ave N, Grand Forks

Thompson Northdale Oil parking lot, 1247 7th Ave NE, Thompson