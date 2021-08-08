WE Fest Ends With Tickets On Sale For Next Year’s Big Acts

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. — Thousands of country music fans are now back home after attending the return of WE Fest in Detroit Lakes.

Blake Shelton was the headliner Saturday night bringing his many hits to a large crowd.

The three day music and camping festival is one of the largest in the entire country.

Each night, WE Fest organizers announcing a headliner for the 2022 festival.

They will include Luke Bryan, Jason Aldean and Miranda Lambert.

Next year’s WE Fest will be held August 4-6.

Advance tickets are already on sale.